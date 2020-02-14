Menu
CONCERNED: Scenic Rim councillor Duncan McInnes and Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause met with parents at the bus interchange on the corner of Limestone Ridges Road and Ipswich-Boonah Road.
Parents want ’unsafe’ rural bus stop shifted

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
PARENTS are calling for the drop off point for two school bus services to be shifted to a new location as they are worried about their children waiting at an "unsafe" rural bus interchange.

Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause said he had met with residents from Peak Crossing and surrounding areas about the bus stop on the corner of Limestone Ridges Rd and Ipswich-Boonah Rd on several occasions.

Parents are concerned for the safety of students left waiting at the stop; not only is it isolated but Ipswich-Boonah Rd is signed at 100km/h.

"It's where two bus runs meet, one from Bremer State High School and one from Boonah State High School," Mr Krause said.

"Those buses don't always meet up. There are timing issues. There are safety issues.

"(Parents) have raised concerns about the adequacy of that particular location for a bus stop. It's just a gravel piece of ground on a tight corner on a main road.

"You've got about 30 or so school children using that every day."

Mr Krause is backing calls to get the routes changed so they link up about 2km up the road at Peak Mountain View Park, which is opposite Peak Crossing State School.

"Immediately from a security perspective it's much better," he said.

A TransLink spokesperson said it was aware of the concerns raised by parents.

"The safety of our customers is our number one priority and school-aged children are no exception," they said.

"To ensure the safety of the community, we are working with Scenic Rim Council and our delivery partner to review the school bus network in the Peak Crossing area."

