Parents of students training for Associated independent Colleges sports have been told to stay away from training as the organisation attempts to resume comp.
Sport

Parents told stay away from sport training

by Andrew Dawson
19th May 2020 4:31 PM
The Associated Independent Colleges (AIC) private schoolboy organisation has asked for parents to stay away from fitness training which will resume, in groups of 10, at the schools this week.

In a statement late today, the AIC management committee made the request to ensure the AIC acted within state and federal government health guidelines in relation to the COVID-19 crisis.

Villanova celebrate a wicket in the AIC First XI cricket match between Villanova College and Marist College Ashgrove (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
"If parents or spectators do attend training or competitions, they will be considered within the specified limit of people for that stage,'' the AIC management committee said in a statement.

"Consequently, until otherwise advised, parents and spectators are requested not to attend school sport training.

"Students participating in sport can be collected by parents at school or a drop off point at a training location which each school will be responsible for managing.''

AIC rugby league competition.
As announced earlier in the month, the AIC term 3 sporting competitions were in a position to resume inter-school sport from mid-July, "subject to progression to Stage 2 and Stage 3 as

currently planned and that will be guided by the advice of the Chief Health Officer and state

authorities.''

The stage 3 health advice states:

From 10 July

• 1.5 metres between people.

• Sport permitted to occur for up to 100 people (indoor and outdoor).

"The Directors of Sport have been working tirelessly to consider the various scenarios that may develop during the third term and develop competition draws that considered each of

these situations.

"A draw will be published to all school communities when we have confidence in what will be possible given the range of sports and variety of contexts for each sport.

"We are hopeful that we can start as soon as possible into the third term.''

The statement added: "While team trainings will not commence until the later stages (June-July), as of this week coaches and players can start fitness and conditioning activities in an outdoor setting in groups of a maximum of ten people.

"There can be no indoor training in the first stage.''

