Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

FEDERAL member for Blair Shayne Neumann has slammed the rising price of child care across his electorate and surrounds.

Mr Neumann said latest data revealed the cost of child care had skyrocketed by 34.6 per cent since in 2013.

“Despite the Government promising its new child care system would put downward pressure on fees, across the nation fees have climbed 5.1 per cent in 12 months and 3 per cent in the September 2019 quarter alone,” he said.

“In some areas of Ipswich such as Springfield, fees have skyrocketed by 11.6 per cent over 12 months – more than twice the national increase.

“This means families in our community are paying significantly more out-of-pocket for child care.”

The Federal Member for Blair, Shayne Neumann, said the Morrison Government was completely out of touch when it comes to cost of living pressures for working parents.

“The Government has broken its promise to families that the new system would bring fees down, and they have no plan to fix the issue,” he said.

“The cost of long day care – the type of child care most people use – is now an average of $14,832 per year.

“Working parents, particularly in Ipswich but also throughout the Somerset Region and the Karana Downs region, are being crippled by this Government and their refusal to address soaring child care fees.

“The Government urgently needs to address the failed child care system they have rolled out. It is failing families who desperately need relief,” Mr Neumann said.