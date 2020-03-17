Panic still being felt as shoppers wait hours to be served

FIRST it was the lack of toilet paper that was frustrating shoppers, now it is the queues.

In the latest development to deal with the coronavirus, Woolworths yesterday announced that as of today stories would open at 7am for one hour to allow pensioners and disabled customers to shop before the doors open to everyone else at 8am.

Panic buying continues across the city, with huge queues yesterday in Costco in Bundamba, where people were queuing for up to an hour to get through the check-outs.

While most people remained in good spirits, the majority of shoppers, many from out of town, said they were continuing to buy just what they needed, and weren't tempted to buy items in bulk.

Some of the most popular items which people seemed to be stoking up on included soft drink, rice, water, bread, fresh produce and other bulky boxes they could put into their pantry's or sheds.

A few treats like chocolate and chips were also added into the trolleys, no doubt for watching Netflix at home.

The Queensland Times asked some shoppers how they felt about waiting for so long, plus their thoughts on panic buying and special hours for the disabled.

Angela Staines from Kensington Grove



Angela Staines from Kensington Grove said she was sin favour of letting elderly residents do their shopping early in the morning to get the necessities they need.

"The world's gone nuts right now.," she said.

"The elderly can't get out and going into these crowds is a bit difficult for them, so I love the idea of them shopping first."

Janet Eldridge from Redlands



Janet Eldridge said despite the cues, the staff at the store were doing really well.

"The staff are managing it really well. One of us stayed in the line while another went and got the shopping.

She also said she was in favour of making a dedicated shopping time for the elderly.

"I think letting pensioners in early is fantastic, you can't move around properly at the moment in shops, plus it is increasing your exposure to the possibility of getting the virus.

Elle Gilliam from Nerang



Gold Coaster Elle Gillam said she wasn't stocking up on anything in particular. "We just bought our usual stuff," she said.

We have enough food for a month if we have to, but I think opening early for pensioners is a great idea. Who knows what is going to happen in coming weeks?"

