Clive Palmer’s Mineralogy donated a staggering amount to the billionaire’s United Australia Party during the federal election campaign.
Politics

Palmer’s poll spend millions higher than original estimates

by MADURA MCCORMACK
3rd Feb 2020 12:28 PM
Clive Palmer's Mineralogy donated $83.6 million to the billionaire's United Australia Party during the federal election campaign, a new report has revealed.

The Australian Electoral Commission's annual financial returns, released on Monday morning, reveal Mr Palmer's political spend last year is far higher than the originally estimated $60 million.

The Townsville Bulletin today revealed Mr Palmer's nephew Martin Brewster, who was number 2 on the UAP's Queensland senate ticket, will make a tilt for a spot in Townsville City Council in the March local government elections.

Clive Palmer Image/Josh Woning)
United Australia Party ran candidates in every electorate and senate candidates across all states and territories, and the party's massive ad spend was found to be a factor in Labor's unexpected defeat.

Mineralogy Pty Ltd donated a total of $83,681,442, the largest total sum made by a single company according to AEC's electronic records, which goes back to financial year 1998/99.

Companies owned by Mr Palmer hold the top four spots for largest donations made in the last 20 years; Mineralogy's most recent $83.6 million gift, followed by Queensland Nickel's $15.2 million to the now defunct Palmer United Party in 2013/14, Mineralogy's $8.2 million to PUP in the same year, followed by Queensland Nickel again in 2014/15, with a gift of $5.99 million.

Mineralogy's political donations have come under the spotlight in Townsville recently, after the Bulletin revealed the company had made the single largest donation in Queensland electoral history via a $400,000 gift to local mayoral candidate Greg Dowling.

