Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Pic Mark Calleja
Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Pic Mark Calleja
Crime

Palm Island mayor and woman charged with fraud by CCC

by MADURA McCORMACK
18th Mar 2020 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Palm Island Mayor Alf Lacey and a 46-year-old Townsville woman have been charged by Queensland's peak corruption watchdog for alleged fraud exceeding $100,000.

The Crime and Corruption Commission on Wednesday confirmed it had charge a 52-year-old Palm Island councillor and a 46-year-old Townsville woman with one count each of allegedly committing a fraud exceeding $100,000.

The Bulletin can reveal Cr Lacey, who is not seeking re-election as Mayor at the March 28 election but is a council candidate, has also been charged with allegedly failing to maintain his register of interests, which is a requirement under the Local Government Act 2009.

They are due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 7.

The CCC said they could not comment further because the matter is now before the court and the investigation remains ongoing.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 225 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 225 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        How state plans to restock the shelves

        premium_icon How state plans to restock the shelves

        News Coronavirus Qld: New rules to help grocers restock faster

        $50b projects, 6.6k jobs at risk — and not from virus

        premium_icon $50b projects, 6.6k jobs at risk — and not from virus

        News $50b mega projects offer 6.6k jobs but need private investment

        Is this how we can finally defeat family violence?

        premium_icon Is this how we can finally defeat family violence?

        Crime Domestic violence: New strategy proposed to defeat scourge