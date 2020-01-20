Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Pair charged after woman allegedly steals for-sale car

by Grace Mason
20th Jan 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN and woman are set to appear in court tomorrow morning accused of stealing an unregistered car from a woman after pretending they wanted to buy it.

It is alleged the 24-year-old Port Douglas woman went to a Windarra St residence in Bentley Park on Wednesday under the pretext of purchasing the Ford Falcon, requested to text drive it then drove off without permission.

Police have alleged she then picked up the 22-year-old Machans Beach man further down the road.

Scenes of crime officer Sen-Constable Troy Noonan examines an allegedly stolen car. Picture: Supplied
Scenes of crime officer Sen-Constable Troy Noonan examines an allegedly stolen car. Picture: Supplied

The owner followed the car in her own vehicle, calling police after he spotted it stopped at Culgoa Cl and the two occupants fleeing behind a nearby school.

They were taken into custody.

Reiko Starkey, 22, and Kari Stephanie West, 24, had their cases mentioned in the Cairns Magistrates Court yesterday.

They are each charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving and unregistered car.

Their cases are due to return to court tomorrow.

cairns magistrates court car theft charges theft unregistered car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        premium_icon Cleaner ‘dusts’ Bunnings and her employers in $30K thefts

        Crime When sentenced to jail she broke down in tearful distress when led from the dock to enter a holding cell.

        Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        premium_icon Building better future for son motivates council candidate

        Council News ‘Ipswich has a strong history and an exciting future, if we can get the right...

        IN COURT: Full names of 103 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 103 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Ipswich pole dance studio proposed to council

        premium_icon Ipswich pole dance studio proposed to council

        News Other businesses in the ‘village’ include a gym, a dog kennel, a youth dance studio...