Sean Broaders.
News

Paedophile with horror history found after going missing

by Jessica McSweeney
28th Jan 2020 11:34 AM
A paedophile with a history of escaping detainment has been located after going missing in Sydney's east.

Sean Broaders, 59, was last seen in Easy St, Randwick, on Saturday night, has an extensive criminal record dating to 1989, including the sexual assault of eight girls.

Sean Broaders, 59, is missing from Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
Police today revealed he had been found Easy Street, Randwick..

He was described as a scourge on ­society by a magistrate who sentenced him to four years, 11 months in prison in 1999.

Broaders would convince victims to allow him to massage them before assaulting them, and was once convicted for loitering around a school.

