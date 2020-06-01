Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CAUGHT RED HANDED: A provisional Benarkin North driver has been busted displaying a fake cardboard licence plate last month and will face court in July on a handful of charges including failing to display her red P plates.Picture: Stephen Laffer
CAUGHT RED HANDED: A provisional Benarkin North driver has been busted displaying a fake cardboard licence plate last month and will face court in July on a handful of charges including failing to display her red P plates.Picture: Stephen Laffer
Offbeat

P plater’s low cost plates don’t fool police

Kate McCormack
1st Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE South Burnett woman has earned herself a date in court next month after her cardboard licence plates failed to convince Kingaroy Police.

On Wednesday, May 20 at 1.50am officers observed a Holden sedan on Rodgers Dr displaying a homemade cardboard registration plate.

Not surprisingly, initial inquiries revealed the vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old Benarkin North woman was unregistered.

The woman also failed to display a set of red provisional driver plates on the vehicle.

She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6 facing a handful of charges including allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, displaying false plates and failing to display red P plates.

 

READ MORE:

Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed

400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting

REPEAT OFFENDER: Panel beater blows three times limit

Man caught drink-driving after being rear-ended

More Stories

benarkin north driving charges editors picks kingaroy magistrates court kingaroy police
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Why disgraced mayor’s appeal was thrown out

        premium_icon REVEALED: Why disgraced mayor’s appeal was thrown out

        News The Court of Appeal has published their reasons for rejecting the appeal of disgraced mayor Paul Pisasale

        Cold burst signals start of winter for southeast

        premium_icon Cold burst signals start of winter for southeast

        Weather Cold burst signals start of winter for southeast Queensland

        Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        premium_icon Forget the rest: Premier creates ‘Queensland bubble’

        Health Queenslanders allowed to travel throughout the state as restrictions relaxed

        Police find body in Ipswich creek

        premium_icon Police find body in Ipswich creek

        Crime Police have located a body in a creek.