Crime

Owners of Brisbane bar in ugly dispute

by Anthony Marx
12th Mar 2020 10:20 AM
A rather ugly dispute has flared up between the two owners of Bar 951, a craft beer and dining joint in Brisbane.

The Cannon Hill venue opened in late 2018 and has grown to have a devoted clientele enamoured with the quality of the locally-sourced brews and classic pub grub.

But co-owner Michael Church and his missus, Lucyna Banas, have launched a Supreme Court claim to have the trading entity Bar 951 Pty Ltd wound up.

It's understood Church had a falling out with his co-director Sally Darr early last year that has seen her continue to operate the business by herself.

Complicating matters is the fact that Church operates home-brewing supplies business Cannon Hill Brewing on Wynnum Road right next door to Bar 951. Talk about awkward!

If the wind-up bid succeeds, it's believed that the liquidation would extinguish Darr's liquor license.

That would then free up Church up to start brewing on his site, a goal that we understand has so far eluded him because of the original license granted to Bar 951.

Darr told us she planned to lodge a defence in the court case but otherwise would not discuss the matter yesterday. Church declined to comment.

brisbane's bar 951 cannon hill craft beer

