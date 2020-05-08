Overnight kitchen fire

Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire last night in Dinmore

Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire last night in Dinmore Alistair Brightman

MAKING the evening meal was his intention, but the end result was a trip to hospital last night for one unlucky resident.

In Dinmore last night a male with minor burns was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, following paramedics being called to a private residence at 6.50pm for a kitchen fire.

It was the only incident reported last night.

In your morning weather update, today will be mostly sunny, again, with a top of 27 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the mid twenties, except Mother's Day, with a top of 30 degrees forecast for those keen to enjoy a day out where restrictions allow.

Nights will remain mild around 12 degrees, except on Tuesday with a forecast low of just eight degrees.

If you haven't dug out your ruggies and tracky dacks by now, maybe this weekend is the one to do so.

For more updates, keep your browser on www.qt.com.au all weekend.