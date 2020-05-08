Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire last night in Dinmore
Emergency services were called to a kitchen fire last night in Dinmore Alistair Brightman
News

Overnight kitchen fire

Darren Hallesy
by
8th May 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAKING the evening meal was his intention, but the end result was a trip to hospital last night for one unlucky resident.

In Dinmore last night a male with minor burns was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, following paramedics being called to a private residence at 6.50pm for a kitchen fire.

It was the only incident reported last night.

In your morning weather update, today will be mostly sunny, again, with a top of 27 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the mid twenties, except Mother's Day, with a top of 30 degrees forecast for those keen to enjoy a day out where restrictions allow.

Nights will remain mild around 12 degrees, except on Tuesday with a forecast low of just eight degrees.

If you haven't dug out your ruggies and tracky dacks by now, maybe this weekend is the one to do so. 

For more updates, keep your browser on www.qt.com.au all weekend.

ambulance dinmore kitchen fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        premium_icon GRAPHIC CONTENT: Bodybuilder guilty of child porn possession

        News More than 2000 “horrific” images and videos were found on his devices

        When landmark transparency hub could be in place

        premium_icon When landmark transparency hub could be in place

        Council News The hub will provide direct access to past, present financial data.

        Calls for veteran families to showcase creativity

        premium_icon Calls for veteran families to showcase creativity

        News Special art kits will be provided to anyone who wishes to take part.

        Barber shop’s close shave during COVID-19

        premium_icon Barber shop’s close shave during COVID-19

        News “You put everything on the line for the business and you don’t know if you are...