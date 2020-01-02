Menu
Ambos are always busy keeping us safe.
Overnight ambulance rounds from around the state

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Jan 2020 7:05 AM
Wamuran - single vehicle crash

A male patient in his 30s was transported to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution following a single vehicle crash on the Daguilar Highway just prior to 3:30am.

Stones Corner - fire

Paramedics remained on standby at a fire to a commercial premises on Logan Road at 12:10am. There were no patients requiring treatment of transport.

Southport - scooter crash

At 11:11pm, paramedics responded to an incident where a motorised scooter had crashed into a parked car on Central Street, Labrador. A male patient was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Bilinga - spider bite

A female patient in her 30s was transported stable to Tweed Heads Hospital after reportedly suffering a spider bite to the leg at a private residence at 10:22pm.

Freshwater - reported snake bite

Paramedics responded to a reported snake bite at a private residence at 10:18pm. A female patient in her 50s was transported stable to Cairns Hospital.

Bongaree - two-vehicle crash

Paramedics transported a male patient in his 20s to Caboolture Hospital stable with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on First Avenue and Goodwin Drive at 9.10pm.

Elimbah - vehicle fire

No patients required assessment at the scene of a vehicle fire on Jacks Lane at 8.12pm. Paramedics remained on standby.

Crediton - motorcycle crash

A male teenager was transported stable to Mackay Hospital with a lower leg injury following a motorcycle crash at a private address around 6.30pm.

Annerley - two-vehicle crash
Two patients with minor injuries were transported stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Cracknell Road and Sarah Street at 6.20pm.

Wandal - boat into embankment

Ten patients, including six children and four adults, were transported to Rockhampton Hospital after a boat collided with an embankment on the Fitzroy River around 4.45am. Nine patients were transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions, while a female in her 60s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition with a chest injury and neck pain. The other nine patients are as follows:

• Male child (under 5)with headache and leg abrasions.
• Primary-school aged male with shoulder pain.
• Male toddler with emotional distress.
• Primary-school aged male with back pain.
• Male child (under 5) with leg and neck pain.
• Male patient in his 30s with a head laceration.
• Primary-school aged male with a leg injury.
• Female patient in her 30s with shoulder, leg and back injuries.
• A male patient in his 30s with a pelvic injury.
 

Bundaberg News Mail

