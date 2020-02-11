Warwick man wades into floodwaters to avoid arrest

ON THE RISE: Condamine River flooding at the weekend, captured by Steven Kasper.

UPDATE 9AM: A WARWICK man waded into the flooded Condamine River to escape police arrest on Warwick Allora Rd yesterday afternoon.

Two police crews were called to the scene after reports of a man harassing his partner on the road by the John Dee meat processing factory.

Sergeant Ryan Harmer said 29-year-old Matthew John Baque had allegedly taken possession of his partner's car and was revving the engine, yelling and driving erratically around her as she walked along the side of the road.

"When police turned up he ran from the car, down the embankment and waded into the water," Sgt Harmer said.

"But he didn't get that far in."

Police were forced to enter the water to arrest Baque and did not require the assistance of the State Emergency Services swift water rescue crew

Baque was later transported to the watchhouse and medically evaluated.

The man was charged with four offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs and driving without a license.

He will appear at Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

