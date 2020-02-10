Menu
Style changes! Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Renée Zellweger have been Oscars regulars over the years. Pictures: AP, Getty Images
Movies

Oscars stars’ shock style evolution

by Nadia Salemme
10th Feb 2020 5:44 AM
With award season almost coming to a close, the Oscars are considered the most stylish red carpet in Hollywood.

The Academy Awards are where actors can change their whole image with a strategic and designer-clad styling choice, catapulting them to the influential best dressed list.

From Australian Oscar-winners Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett, to Renée Zellweger and Charlize Theron, the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre has been a platform for Hollywood's most fashionable leading ladies to show off their ever-changing dress sense.

While some have had rather dramatic transformations, others - like Bombshell nominee Robbie, styled by Kate Young - have nailed it every single time.

 

Double take! Margot Robbie dressed like an Oscar at the Academy Awards in 2016, in an outfit by Tom Ford. Picture: Getty Images
In the modern era, celebrities rarely put a foot wrong at the Academy Awards as they are under the direction of stylists.

Robbie, for example, has perfected every Oscars look since her first attendance, in 2016. She wore a glittering gold Tom Ford gown, followed by more recent appearances in Chanel (she is a face of the house). The same can be said of La La Land Best Actress winner Emma Stone.

Oscar-winner Kidman sported a velvet Valentino mini-dress and opaque stockings when she attended as a plus-one in 1991 with her then-husband Tom Cruise - a contrast to the cobalt Armani gown she wore in 2019.

And while Bombshell Best Actress nominee Theron has been an Oscars best dressed regular, the same can't be said about her pencilled-on eyebrows circa 2004 when she wore Gucci and won for Monster's Ball.

This is how stars have changed from their early Oscars appearances to more recent years, ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on Monday (Australian time).

NICOLE KIDMAN

 

 

MARGOT ROBBIE

 

CATE BLANCHETT

 

CHARLIZE THERON

 

 

 

 

 

EMMA STONE

 

 

 

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

 

 

 

 

 

 

RENEE ZELLWEGER

 

Mellow yellow! An early Oscars outing by Renée Zellweger.
Mellow yellow! An early Oscars outing by Renée Zellweger.

 

The golden girl at the Oscars in 2013. Picture: Getty Images
The golden girl at the Oscars in 2013. Picture: Getty Images

 

The Oscar-winner is nominated for Best Actress this year, for her role in Judy. Picture: Getty Images
The Oscar-winner is nominated for Best Actress this year, for her role in Judy. Picture: Getty Images

 

 

 

