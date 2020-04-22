Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An online physio session is keeping regional kids active online.
An online physio session is keeping regional kids active online.
News

Online service keeping Ipswich’s most vulnerable moving

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 5:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An Ipswich-based allied health business is ensuring clients stay active during Australia’s shutdown period, with a focus on those most vulnerable.

BodySmart Health is a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider and works with clients with wide-ranging disabilities including autism, multiple sclerosis, acquired brain injuries, Parkinson’s and psychosocial disabilities.

Exercise physiologists create programs for clients to ensure they stay active and maintain physical health, but due to shutdown and isolation, staying active has become an increasing challenge.

“A lot of our clients with autism are used to a routine, and it’s quite a shock to them when something big changes,” BodySmart Health’s therapy co-ordinator Majella Nolan said.

“We also have clients with mental health conditions, it can be quite a lonely time for them as well.”

The organisation is now doing virtual sessions, bringing the program into people’s homes.

“We are also doing one-on-one home visits but staying out in the garden, or going to the park to maintain social distancing.”

While most Australians are aiming to stay active in isolation, Majella says for their clients, it’s a much more serious consideration.

“For a lot of our clients if they don’t stay active, other health issues can arise and it can cause further complications,” she said.

“So many of them have come so far thanks to regular sessions and to just stop, would see them back at square one again.”

For more information visit bodysmarthealth.com.au

bodysmart health coronavirusipswich health physiotherapy
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education State schools have warned parents they could be forced to send their children home from the front gate if they don’t meet the criteria for attending classes.

        IN COURT: Full names of 58 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 58 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        premium_icon 120k jobs lost: Qld workforce decimated by virus

        Employment Virus cuts 120,000 Queensland jobs, 750,000 across the country

        Virus cluster triggers concerns about asymptomatic carriers

        premium_icon Virus cluster triggers concerns about asymptomatic carriers

        Information A coronavirus cluster has been traced back to a Brisbane