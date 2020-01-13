Online gamer’s unique idea to help bushfire victims

Daniel Pashley will be doing a 24 hour video stream to help raise money for the Bushfire Appeal. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN AVID gamer from Brassall has come up with a unique way to help raise money to support those affected by the bushfires.

Daniel Pashley has planned a 24-hour livestream where he hopes to talk to people who were forced to flee as flames approached their homes, and entertain watchers by playing online games with a twist.

“I will be talking with those affected by the bushfires to get a perspective on just how bad things are currently to share their story with a wider audience,” he said.

“I will also be potentially creating art and playing games throughout the 24 hours.

“I will be doing donation goals such as shaving my beard and head, having my arms or legs waxed, exercise and various other activities as sort of rewards for how much money we can raise.

“The way I see it, I am willing to do almost anything to help alleviate the suffering of those affected.”

Mr Pashley said he was inspired to help after family and friends here in Ipswich and in NSW almost lost everything.

“I was inspired to do a charity livestream because I could see just how bad things are with the bushfires currently,” he said.

“From the houses and communities burned to ash, to the loved ones and animals taken by the blaze, I felt that it is part of my duty as an Australian to help those that are in need.

“I myself have family down in NSW that have had to evacuate because of the fires and I remember the feeling of anxiousness and unease when I was told the news, not knowing if they’d be all right or if they would lose everything to the inferno.

“I also had a friend in Booval that nearly lost his family home to the fire up here and just the fear that I felt for him when I saw the scorched earth a metre away from his house and the sheds completely destroyed.

“I feel that it would be wrong to sit here and do nothing while my fellow Australians are suffering through this horrific time.”

Mr Pashley has been hosting livestreams for the past year and has made many connections around the world, which he will use to help spread his messages.

“I have been a gamer for many years, as far back as I can remember,” he said.

“It’s been a big part of my life that I thoroughly enjoy and have made many lifelong friends through it.

“I have been livestreaming for over a year and have made many friends overseas from the communities that I have joined and grown and many of them are coming together to help promote the livestream to their communities around the world to come together to raise as much money to help those in need as we can.”

Mr Pashley said all money raised from the live stream will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, with links to be placed throughout the stream.

“I would love anyone and everyone to join in for this,” he said.

“I feel that as a nation now is the time that we need to pull together more than ever and help out not just our community, but our nation as a whole.

“Even if you can’t donate during the stream, share it with your friends and family, your co-workers, anyone you can, so that we can do everything we can to help our community and our nation to fight and recover from this tragedy.”

The livestream will be held from 7pm on January 31 to 9pm on February 1.

To view the stream and make a donation, log onto twitch.tv/imdanyool