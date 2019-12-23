One-year ban after star confronts fans

NBA star Isaiah Thomas couldn't stand one fan's frosty behaviour.

The Washington Wizards guard was ejected on Sunday (AEDT) during the fourth quarter in his team's 125-108 loss to Philadelphia after going into the stands to confront a fan Thomas says told him, "F*** you, b****" three times because Thomas cost him a Wendy's ice-cream.

"I'm never gonna be disrespected in any way," Thomas said after the game. "When I missed the first free throw and made the second, I'm running back and a fan has both of his middle fingers up and said, 'F*** you, b****' three times.

"So then the time-out goes and I go into the stands to confront him. I said, 'Don't be disrespectful … I'm a man before anything, be a fan'. And his response was, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted a frosty'."

The 76ers have a "Frosty Freeze Out" promotion designed to get fans riled up to distract opponents taking free throws during the second half. If an opposing player, who misses both of his free throws, attempts after a foul during the third or fourth quarter, fans get a free Frosty.

In the fourth quarter, Thomas missed his first free-throw attempt but made the second. Thomas went to speak with the fan during the next time-out.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime with KAYO on your TV, mobile, tablet or laptop. Just $25/month with no lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

Isaiah Thomas wasn’t going to stay silent.

"I didn't do anything disrespectful," Thomas said. "I just needed to look him in the eye and let him know, 'You're never gonna disrespect me'.

"I'm not stupid. I'm not about to go in no stands and beat nobody up. I was raised better than that. That's a word we don't use where I come from."

Thomas, 30, felt the fan's alleged comment crossed a line, mentioning that he has kids and that the comment was "not OK at all".

The two-time All-Star was ejected for violating an NBA rule by "deliberately entering the stands" outside the continuance of play.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, two fans involved in the incident have been banned from the Wells Fargo Center for 12 months, and the season-ticket holder who gave the fans the seats had their tickets revoked.

This article first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission