Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services have attended a fiery car crash on the Bruce Highway near The Leap.
Emergency services have attended a fiery car crash on the Bruce Highway near The Leap. Tara Miko
Breaking

One person dead in fiery Bruce Highway crash

Tara Miko
by
6th Apr 2020 7:41 PM | Updated: 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has died in a fiery head-on crash that has closed the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash near The Leap where two vehicles collided about 6.10pm.

A fire broke out in one of the vehicles as a result of the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

The Bruce Highway is closed to traffic with some local diversions in place.

Three people travelling in one of the vehicles were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable conditions.

Among them were two women, aged 17 and 20, who were able to get out of the vehicle at the scene.

They were assessed by Queensland Ambulance paramedics for non-significant injuries, a spokesman said.

A man was initially trapped in the vehicle and was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews.

He suffered some trauma and was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services remain at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bruce highway fatal car crash mackay mackay police qld the leap
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        premium_icon Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        News Education doesn't stop - even for dogs. There's a new way owners and their four-legged friends can attend puppy school from the comfort of home.

        Late-night pole crash puts woman in hospital

        premium_icon Late-night pole crash puts woman in hospital

        News Woman requires hospitalisation after vehicle crashed into pole

        IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 25 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

        premium_icon The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

        Health A month ago, their jobs were just like anyone else’s, but now these everyday people...