Subscribe
One Nation polls Bundamba residents

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
Subscriber only

ONE Nation has conducted a phone poll canvassing Bundamba locals on who they would most likely vote for in the upcoming Bundamba by-election.

Residents across the electorate received the phone call either on Tuesday or Wednesday and were asked to take part in the poll.

“Following the resignation of Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller, a by-election will be held on March 28,” a voice recording said.

“Given Labor has announced their candidate is from Melbourne and One Nation’s candidate Sharon Bell has lived in Bundamba for twenty years, who are you more likely to vote for?”

Residents were asked to press one for Labor, two for One Nation and three for other.

According to the results, 36 per cent or 262 residents who took part in the poll voted for One Nation. Thirty-five per cent, or 256 residents voted for Labor, while 28 per cent, or 206 residents selected other.

There are four candidates running for the seat of Bundamba.

Former ETU official Lance McCallum is running for Labor, Former Australian Army Soldier Rob Shearman is running for the LNP, Union organiser Danielle Mutton will stand for the Greens and local resident Sharon Bell (pictured above with Pauline Hanson) has been endorsed by One Nation. The by-election comes after longstanding MP Jo-Ann Miller resigned last month.

