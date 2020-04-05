Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

One feared dead in plane crash at airstrip

by Chris Clarke
5th Apr 2020 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A PERSON is feared dead after a light plane crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the plane carrying two people crashing at Heckfield airstrip about 9.30am.

Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast
Aerial shots of the crash site at Jacobs Well on the Gold Coast. Picture: 9 News Gold Coast

 

A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.
A picture showing smoke in the distance from the plane crash at Jacobs Well.

Paramedics including Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit assessed two patients after the crash, which was adjacent to Staplyton Jacobs Well Road.

One patient was transported to The Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as One feared dead in plane crash on Gold Coast

More Stories

airstrip editors picks fatality heckfield airstrip plane crash possible fatal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Code silver: Prisoners on roof of jail

        premium_icon Code silver: Prisoners on roof of jail

        Breaking A prisoners has sparked a “code silver” alert at a jail west of Brisbane after climbing onto the facility’s roof, placing it in lockdown.

        Repeat offender jailed after stolen BMW chase

        premium_icon Repeat offender jailed after stolen BMW chase

        Crime Police used road spikes to bring the chase to a halt

        Navigating the pitfalls of learning at home

        premium_icon Navigating the pitfalls of learning at home

        News Teaching and learning online during coronavirus

        FLASHBACK: Remembering local sporting superstars

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Remembering local sporting superstars

        Sport We're digging out the sports archive for a look back in time.