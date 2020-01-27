Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
News

One arrested over Toowoomba underpants theft

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2020 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested a 31-year-old Brisbane man in relation to an alleged burglary of a home in Kara View Court.

On Thursday, 2.52pm and 3.28pm its alleged the man entered the Toowoomba home and stole watches, antique coin, military memorabilia and underpants.

The items included badges from the owner's tour of duty in East Timor and her service during the Sydney Olympics.

He was assisted by another man and both fled the scene in a while Holden Astra.

The man attempted to evade police when they moved to arrest him in Kallangur, on January 25.

He will face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 24, charged with burglary offences.

A second man remains at large.

arrest burglary theft underpants underpants theft
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Can you celebrate Australia Day without Vegemite snags?

        premium_icon Can you celebrate Australia Day without Vegemite snags?

        Food & Entertainment Butchers are ready for the busiest period on the calendar behind Christmas. Are you game to try the cheese and Vegemite sausages and patties?

        Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        premium_icon Teenager charged following alleged assault in Goodna

        News A man was taken to hospital after sustaining serious head injuries.

        Australian of the Year kicks off with a perfect joke

        premium_icon Australian of the Year kicks off with a perfect joke

        News Dr James Muecke has commenced his role with a perfect joke

        Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

        premium_icon Parents’ pockets hit by hike in child care fees

        News Mr Neumann said latest data revealed the cost of child care had skyrocketed by 34.6...