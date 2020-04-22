Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
That's one way to work your abs.
That's one way to work your abs.
Sport

Olympian’s unreal quarantine clip

21st Apr 2020 6:59 PM

As far as home workouts go, this one is an absolute doozy.

 

People in quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak are searching for ways to stay fit and if you want to build that six-pack, you could do worse than attempt to imitate Olympian Yulia Efimova.

 

A clip of the Russian swimmer keeping her core strength up outside the pool has been viewed more than 10 million times on social media. But fair warning, it looks mighty painful.

 

The three-time Olympic medallist uploaded a video to Instagram earlier this month of her mimicking swimming strokes while on a kitchen counter-top. Her legs are on the bench while everything from the top of her thighs onwards is suspended in the air as she alternates between freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly and even backstroke.

 

Someone can be seen in the clip holding on to Efimova's feet so she doesn't fall off, so perhaps it's not quite as impressive as it seems at first glance. But it's still bloody difficult and requires a heck of a lot of strength to stay level as she feels the burn.

Efimova is a controversial figure in swimming, having served a 16-month ban across 2014-15 because of a positive drugs test for a banned steroid. Swimming's governing body FINA was also heavily criticised in 2016 when it lifted her provisional ban after she also tested positive to meldonium, allowing her to compete in the Rio Olympics.

 

Efimova was the target of attacks from fellow swimmers at the last Olympics, who didn't believe it was fair to be competing against her.

That explains why Scottish swimmer Michael Jamieson wasn't impressed with what he was seeing online. When Efimova's clip had a couple of million views he wrote on Twitter: "2 million views for a dope cheat, gtf."

More Stories

coronavirus fitness olympian quarantine sporting life swimming working out workout

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Watch free cabaret show tonight

        premium_icon Watch free cabaret show tonight

        News Ipswich performer to present The Glass Half Full Show, an uplifting hour-long cabaret show that focuses on the positives during a pandemic.

        Perfect time to prepare for fire season

        premium_icon Perfect time to prepare for fire season

        News Use time at home to prepare for bushfire season

        Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        premium_icon Parents warned: Students to be sent home, schools closed

        Education QLD state schools warn kids may be sent home after spike in attendance

        IN COURT: Full names of 58 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 58 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court