Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crocodile basking on the bank of the Pioneer River. generic.
A crocodile basking on the bank of the Pioneer River. generic.
Environment

OH SNAP!: Three-metre croc facing removal

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Apr 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE estimated to be three metres long spotted at Barney Point Beach could be targeted for removal under crocodile management guidelines.

A Department of Environment and science spokesman said a member of the public submitted a sighting report to DES of the animal swimming away from Barney Point Beach on April 4.

Under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, Barney Point is in Zone E, which means crocodiles displaying dangerous behaviour are targeted for removal.

"Wildlife officers carried out a site assessment on 4 April and did not observe the crocodile," the spokesman said.

"Warning signs have been installed. Wildlife officers will continue to monitor for further reports."

This is the fourth crocodile sighting in Gladstone this year and the second at Barney Point.

Most recently a crocodile was spotted at the Gladstone Marina on February 21. The Spinnaker Park Beach was closed as a result.

Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.

crocodile gladstone croc sighting gladstone crocodile
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses and doctors are under-protected as they battle COVID-19, the head of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland sensationally claimed.

        IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 22 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Singer brings street together with live performance

        premium_icon Singer brings street together with live performance

        News In times of isolation and strict restrictions, one Redbank Plains street is more...

        How you can buy the essentials and save local businesses

        premium_icon How you can buy the essentials and save local businesses

        News "We are really happy to be supporting our local farmers'