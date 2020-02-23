Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.