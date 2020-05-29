There's been an online frenzy for this $8 Big W item

A video seen nearly 7 million times caused an item described as 'pure magic' to sellout in the US. Now it’s arrived Down Under.

A few months ago it was a social media platform many of us hadn't used - but now the power of TikTok is really coming to light.

One video which shows a woman using a new beauty product for the first time and being amazed by its results has had a staggering effect on sales, causing the product to "sell out" in the US.

In the clip, created by user @looksbylexington, the beauty lover explains she has oily skin, deciding to try out Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller to see if it helps with her skin problem.

"I have really oily skin, I am oily AF, so let's just roll it and see what it does," Lexington says in the 60 second video.

This TikTok video caused a Revlon product to sellout in the US. Picture: TikTok / LooksByLexington

Lexington can then be seen rolling the $8 product over oily patches on her face and being visibly surprised by the results.

"It gets rid of all the shine and it like doesn't mess with your makeup at all," she says.

"What the heck? This thing is crazy. Obsessed."

The video, which was organic content and not paid for by Revlon, has been viewed 6.8 million times and has 1.4 million likes, with a spokesperson for the brand telling news.com.au it sparked a frenzy that caused it to "sell out across the US".

The Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller has just arrived in Australia and costs $8. Picture: Revlon

But the best part is, the nifty $8 item - which works by absorbing the excess oil on the surface of skin - has recently hit shelves in Australia, being sold in Big W, Chemist Warehouse and on Amazon.

"Following its success in the US we are excited to make this unique product available to consumers in Australia," Revlon's marketing manager, Carmen Coulter, told news.com.au.

"There's no doubt that social media has played a part in the success and demand of the Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller in the US and as a result locally, we have had customers in significant numbers requesting the roller since seeing the video on TikTok."

Lexington couldn’t believe how well it worked. Picture: TikTok / LooksByLexington

It's not just Lexington who is raving about the item, which is completely reusable as you can remove the stone and wash it, with Amazon being overloaded with glowing feedback on the item from customers.

"This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again," one wrote, adding she had struggled to find the item after seeing the TikTok video.

There are hundreds of glowing reviews on Amazon. Picture: Amazon

"I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED IT," another said. "Not only is it affordable, but it's washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful."

YouTube user Glow Baby shared a video where she used the item on a full face of make-up, stating she was "pretty impressed".

However she said it took off a "little bit" of my make-up and described rolling it over her nose as "uncomfortable".

