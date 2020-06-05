O’Brien says HomeBuilder will bring 1000 Wide Bay jobs

Llew O'Brien (right) has welcomed the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder program, saying it will bring jobs to Wide Bay.

Llew O'Brien (right) has welcomed the Federal Government’s HomeBuilder program, saying it will bring jobs to Wide Bay.

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien says the government's new HomeBuilder program will "secure about 1000 jobs in Wide Bay" and support the "vital" local timber industry.

READ MORE

*Who will get $25k handout confirmed

*PM's plan 'another handout to the rich'

*PM, media lashed: 'Get off the grass!'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced the package which will provide eligible owner-occupiers with a $25,000 cash grant for new homes or large scale renovations.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a media event to announce the new HomeBuilder stimulus package in the NSW town of Googong, 25km east of Canberra. Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Eligibilty for HomeBuilder applies when building a new home worth less than $750,000, or a previous value of less than $1.5 million if renovating an existing property.

Singles must be earning $125,000 or less based on their 2018/19 tax return or later to be eligible, and couples must have a combined income of less than $200,000 based on their tax returns.

Critics have called the grant "handouts to the wealthy", but Mr O'Brien said it would have plenty of benefits for Wide Bay on top of supporting "140,000 direct jobs and another 1,000,000 related jobs in the residential construction sector nationally."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with a local resident at a media event to announce the new HomeBuilder stimulus package in the NSW town of Googong, 25km east of Canberra. Thursday, June 4, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

"The flow-on effect of these grants will help construction businesses, sole-trader builders, contractors, property developers, construction materials manufacturers, engineers, designers and architects, as well as smaller local businesses like paint and tile and homemaker shops," Mr O'Brien said.

"Local tradies like electricians, plumbers, tilers, their apprentices and trainees will also benefit from the boost to local building and renovation projects.

"Perhaps most importantly, it will also secure the future of Wide Bay's significant timber industry, which creates more than 500 direct jobs in Maryborough alone, and indirectly creates more than 1000 jobs in Wide Bay including in processing, transport and other related businesses."

The program is open until 31 December 2020, and construction must be contracted to commence within three months of the contract date.

More information on HomeBuilder, including eligibility, can be found on the Treasury Coronavirus Economic Response website.