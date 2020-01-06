Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Cooran nurse and firefighter was caught drink driving at Bli Bli Rd in November. Photo: File
A Cooran nurse and firefighter was caught drink driving at Bli Bli Rd in November. Photo: File
Crime

Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

Shayla Bulloch
6th Jan 2020 2:15 PM | Updated: 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIREFIGHTER was fined and disqualified from driving after police caught him swerving and cutting off traffic while nearly three times over the limit.

Police smelled alcohol on James Stewart Tomlinson's breathe when they pulled him over on November 6 after he'd been drinking for several hours.

The casual nurse at Buderim Private Hospital admitted to drinking multiple beers the night before he was caught driving home along Bli Bli Rd to Cooran.

Tomlinson recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.135- more than double the legal limit.

The firefighter at Burpengary told Nambour Magistrates Court he was taking medication that ultimately enhanced the alcohol level in his system.

He tarnished his clean traffic recorded when he pleaded guilty at court on Monday to drink driving.

The 49-year-old said he drove more than 1000km each week for work at both jobs and needed his licence

"It's a bit of a worry," Mr McLaughlin said of his reading.

Tomlinson was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for six months. He was granted a work licence during that time.

drink driving charge nambour magistrates court scd court scd crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Answering the call for help and changing lives

        premium_icon Answering the call for help and changing lives

        News Barry Rienecker never planned to put his feet up for long in retirement, and these days his work with a local charity is keeping him busier now than he’s been...

        Blaze hails high fire danger this week

        premium_icon Blaze hails high fire danger this week

        News A small fire at Moggill earmarks high fire danger for the rest of the week.

        New dementia training for aged care workers

        premium_icon New dementia training for aged care workers

        Health Almost half a million Australians live with dementia

        STD rates and flu increases with population size

        premium_icon STD rates and flu increases with population size

        Health Rates of influenza, gonorrhoea and hepatitis C increased in 2019 in the West...