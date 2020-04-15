Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The NSW Government has postponed the September local government elections for 12 months to September 2021.
The NSW Government has postponed the September local government elections for 12 months to September 2021.
News

Number of informal votes high in Ipswich

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
15th Apr 2020 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the Ipswich mayor and four council divisions now officially declared by the Electoral Commission of Queensland, the number of informal votes cast throughout the election has been revealed.

More than 7 per cent of the votes placed for mayor were informal, which totalled more than 7700 votes, according to the ECQ website.

That percentage was significantly higher than other council areas, including Brisbane City Council where only 2.69 per cent of the votes were informal.

The Lockyer Valley region had even less, with only 1.56 per cent of informal votes across the council area.

Division 2 had the lowest percentage of informal votes at only 5.06 per cent.

The other three divisions received just over 6 per cent of informal votes each, with more than 70 per cent of the vote counted.

An informal vote occurs when the ballot paper hasn’t been completed correctly.

An informal vote does not contribute to the election results.

council elections 2020 informal votes ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education The Queensland Teachers Union president has slammed the PM for creating ‘mass confusion’ around whether parents should send their children to school next week.

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        Elderly man rushed to hospital

        premium_icon Elderly man rushed to hospital

        News Elderly man rushed to hospital

        IN COURT: Full names of 86 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 86 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court