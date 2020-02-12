Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 5:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New top cop to oversee our regions

        premium_icon New top cop to oversee our regions

        Crime Commissioner Katarina Carroll will today announce Paul Taylor as the new Deputy Commissioner for Regional Queensland.

        Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        premium_icon Thieves with loaded guns caught in floodwaters

        News MOTHER Nature helped foil the plans of two criminals armed with guns

        Exhibition to take travellers on journey across the world

        premium_icon Exhibition to take travellers on journey across the world

        News See some of the world’s best skyscrapers and green spaces without buying an...

        Bronco ‘had no idea he was committing an offence’

        premium_icon Bronco ‘had no idea he was committing an offence’

        Crime ‘Embarrassed’ Bronco pleads guilty to DUI charge