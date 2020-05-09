A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.

A man is due to face court accused of stabbing his older brother through a car window after the two got into a fight.

A Sydney man is behind bars accused of stabbing his older brother and attacking his brother's car.

The 43-year-old and his brother, 48, were allegedly in a physical altercation inside a Cambridge Park home on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.

After the older brother went outside to his car, the younger brother allegedly threw a glass bottle at the car and then stabbed the seated man through the open driver-side window.

He then stabbed the car multiple times, police allege.

The younger brother was arrested and refused police bail on charges of domestic-violence-related wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and damaging property.

He is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The older brother was treated for a shoulder wound and taken to Westmead Hospital.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as NSW man behind bars after brother stabbed