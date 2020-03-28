Aged-care resident dies, making 14th death from virus

Pictured is a doctor conducting drive up COVID-19 tests outside at General Practitioners at Maroubra in Sydney. Picture: Richard Dobson

Another elderly resident of the Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home in Sydney's north west has died after testing positive to COVID-19, the home's fourth death from the deadly disease.

The 91-year-old female resident tested positive without symptoms on Friday March 20, but began showing signs of the virus soon after.

She was hospitalised on March 25, the home said in a statement issued this morning.

Three other residents, aged 82, 90 and 95, died from the virus earlier this month.

NSW Health tested all 64 residents on March 20, with four returning a positive result. The nursing home is now connected to 18 cases of the virus, with 13 residents and five employees having contracted the disease.

"Words fail to express the deep sense of sadness and grief we are all feeling at this time" BaptistCare CEO Ross Low said, adding he had spoken with the victim's family

"Over the past several weeks, teams of people have been working tirelessly to protect the health of our residents. To lose another person in our care is a painful loss for us all."

The news comes as the number of people confirmed with COVID-19 in NSW is believed to have jumped in the past 24 hours by more than 200.

The rise follows a slight decline in positive tests in the past few days with cases rising by 186 yesterday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged people to be vigilant and sensible, adding no one should leave their homes unless they have to.

Increasing case numbers will put further pressure on the NSW government to implement more aggressive shutdowns, especially if community-to-community transmission cases continue to rise.

The Premier is due to address the media on further measures shortly.

