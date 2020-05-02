Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Liquidators have been appointed to collapsed miner Cudeco Ltd with its assets now expected to be retained by its secured Chinese financiers.
Liquidators have been appointed to collapsed miner Cudeco Ltd with its assets now expected to be retained by its secured Chinese financiers.
Business

Mining company placed into liquidation

by TONY RAGGATT
2nd May 2020 6:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Liquidators have been appointed to collapsed North Queensland miner Cudeco Ltd with its assets now expected to be retained by its secured Chinese financiers.

Long-suffering retail shareholders and unsecured creditors are expected to receive nothing, while employees can now apply to the Federal Government's Fair Entitlements Guarantee Scheme to recover some of their wages and entitlements.

Federal MP Bob Katter said the development was a major blow to the region and he called on governments to support major projects such as the proposed $1.5 billion Copperstring transmission line project to reduce electricity prices to mining sites.

"There will be huge losses for businesses and shareholders, particularly in north west Queensland," he said.

"Employees were hoping for a better outcome but that's not going to happen now.

"I would urge them to get their applications in for entitlements as soon as possible."

Cudeco developed the Rocklands copper mine near Cloncurry in 2016 before operations were suspended in 2018 and the company was placed in receivership and administration on July 1, 2019.

Receivers, backed by the mine's Chinese investors, had proposed a deed of company arrangement, including raising $50 million to partially pay unsecured creditors and employees and restart the mine.

Administrators used a casting vote in a creditors' meeting last month to proceed with the plan. Yesterday, they notified creditors the company instead had been placed in liquidation.

They blamed a lack of funding, which they said was initially to be paid by receivers, to file an application to the courts to vary the payment of employee entitlements.

The application was needed because employees had rejected the variation.

"Funding was not released to the administrators so that the application could be made," liquidator Matthew Joiner of Cor Cordis said.

He said as the application could not be made and the proposed deed was unable to be executed by an April 30 deadline, the firm was deemed to have passed a special resolution that it be wound up voluntarily. He said no return was expected to unsecured creditors or shareholders.

According to the creditors report, secured creditors are owed $150.9 million, employees $6.7 million and unsecured creditors $31.9 million.

Mr Joiner said they would now apply to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission for funding to provide a requested supplementary report to an earlier report of alleged potential director breaches and offences.

Originally published as NQ Mining company placed into liquidation

busines cudeco ltd editors picks liquidation mining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fake Justin Bieber’ accused in court

        premium_icon ‘Fake Justin Bieber’ accused in court

        Crime A former university lecturer accused of posing as Justin Bieber online to get children to send indecent images is facing more than 900 charges.

        Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        premium_icon Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        Crime Revealed: Queensland’s shocking COVID-19 driving habits

        IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 26 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        premium_icon Winter is coming, but the big chill starts now

        Weather Chill sets in for a cold weekend in some parts of the state