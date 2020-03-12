Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

NQ cop sacked after using excess force on young crim

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Mar 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A middle-aged police officer has been dismissed from the force after using excessive force on a juvenile who was being held in a watch house.

The 53-year-old senior constable from Northern Region was dismissed from the Queensland Police Service yesterday after an investigation was launched into the incidents from April 2018.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement the juvenile detainee was being held in a watch house when the officer used excessive force on them.

The statement said police informed the public of the dismissal in keeping with the commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability within the police force.

More Stories

Show More
dismissed excessive force juvenile police officer sacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor Party receives big donations ahead of by-election

        premium_icon Labor Party receives big donations ahead of by-election

        News It is one of the largest donations to the party ahead of the by-election.

        Mayoral candidates asked views on staff interaction

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates asked views on staff interaction

        News Mayoral candidates were asked if they agreed with the council’s staff interaction...

        Where you can meet and play with your footy idols

        premium_icon Where you can meet and play with your footy idols

        News Rugby league fans can rub shoulders with their favourite players this week

        Ritzy new place to freshen up your style

        premium_icon Ritzy new place to freshen up your style

        News Experienced hairdresser returns to her roots to open new business venture