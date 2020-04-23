‘Not the same’: Cadbury comeback flops

Its highly anticipated return has been described as the "Caramilk of 2020".

But since Cadbury Marble returned to shelves after an eight-year hiatus on April 17, some fans are unhappy about a particular detail in the chocolate block.

One fan who had managed to locate a bar took to Facebook to state: "It's not the same as it used to be, does not taste the same."

And a stream of fellow commenters agreed, claiming it tasted completely different.

"OMG agreed, it defs didn't used to be that nutty tasting. It's Nutella covered in a tiny bit of white chocolate that you can't taste," one said.

"Agreed! It's soooo nutty," another wrote.

Chocolate fans have been left furious, claiming the recently returned Cadbury Marble ‘tastes different’. Picture: Facebook

While one person compared it to Ferrero Rocher chocolates, saying they were "not a fan".

"Ferrero Rocher … Thank you. I for the life of me couldn't pick what it tasted like," another chipped in.

Many others said it tasted more "hazlenutty" than they remembered while one person even compared it to Cadbury's hazelnut block which contains whole nuts.

Not everyone thought there had been a change to its taste, with one person writing: "I thought it tasted the same, well my block did lol."

But has the recipe changed? News.com.au has contacted Cadbury Australia for comment.

Many believe the block – which has returned after eight years – tastes more nutty. Picture: Facebook/Bring Back Cadbury Marble

It's not the only problem fans of the chocolate block, which is a milk and white chocolate swirl with a hazelnut praline centre, have encountered since it returned less than a week ago.

Many of the 20,000 members of the Bring Back Cadbury Marble Facebook page - the dedicated army of chocolate lovers who campaigned tirelessly for its big comeback - have reported struggling to get their hands on the block.

"Fellow MARBLES may I have your attention! A few people have been lucky enough to find Marble, but many haven't. It seems corona(virus) has slowed down the supply," a post on the page late last week read.

It went on to urge desperate fans only to check the chocolate aisles during their essential shops and not "search all over town for it".

"We need to keep social distancing up. All supermarkets will eventually get it, it's just a matter of time … you already waited eight years what's another few days?" it stressed.

"ALSO if you're lucky enough to find Marble don't be stupid and hoard it. That's what Caramilk fans do. Don't be Caramilk fans. Buy only one block and share it around."

Others have reported struggling to find any during lockdown. Picture: Facebook/Bring Back Cadbury Marble

News.com.au revealed back in February the discontinued bar would return to shelves.

With its comeback came a change to the Cadbury logo, the first in the brand's history since the 1960s.

Out goes the current chunky, bold, swirly logo and in comes a new "elevated, authentic, high quality" mark, the company has said.

The new Cadbury logo is now lighter and more cursive than its predecessor.

Interestingly, when Cadbury Caramilk returned last year fans said the block - a white chocolate and caramel hybrid - tasted different too, which Cadbury later confirmed.

"We know that the caramel notes of Caramilk get stronger over time, and given how fresh this new batch is, we anticipate the caramel flavour to become stronger," Cadbury said in a statement.

"While there will always be slight differences in the taste of a product depending on the individual batch and seasonal variances, the ingredients remain the same."

