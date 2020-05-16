Not an ice maker, it’s essential oils says druggie

ICE addict and thief Jason Paul Schneider told police that drug equipment found in the shed where he lives was not for producing methylamphetamine but making his own “essential oils”.

When police raided the rural property north of Boonah they found the drug related equipment and also an illegal Samurai medieval weapon, an Ipswich court heard.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Schneider, 44, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to unlawfully producing methylamphetamine in Milbong on August 8, 2019; unlawful possession of weapons; two counts of entering dwelling to steal; entering premises by break to steal; unlawful use of a stolen car; attempted enter of premises with intent to steal; drink driving – (. 063); unauthorised dealing with shop goods; wilful damage; and two counts of failing to appear at court.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC commented on the weapon saying that its Japanese name depended on the medieval era it came from.

The potentially lethal feudal weapon was referred to as a Kusari, or hand held garotte.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said it was a low-level drink drive offence with an alcohol reading of .063 when police were called to a traffic crash.

He said it was not alleged that this caused the accident with Schneider reporting a difficulty with the brakes and also some inattention.

Judge Horneman-Wren SC said Schneider had resided in a shed at his parents property and police in a search found evidence of production of the drug with equipment and a precursor found.

“You said it was used to make essential oils. By your guilty plea you did not persist with that false statement,” he said.

“And a Kusari was located.”

He said that between August and November last year Schneider committed a range of offences in the Ipswich Booval and in his rural area that impacted on residents.

Judge Horneman-Wren said some was bizarre with Schneider being found inside homes, and even “passed out” from alcohol lying on a couch.

His offending is attributed to his drug and alcohol abuse.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the Crown did not allege commerciality being involved in the production of the illicit drug and Schneider was sentenced on the basis that it was not to sell but to feed his own addiction.

“Your abuse of drugs has led to mental health issues and in your case drug induced psychosis,” he said.

“Mr Schneider you know your prospects and rehabilitation lies with your resistance to drug use.

“You are a mature man and it has obviously been a struggle a long time for you so you know how hard that addiction is.”

Judge Horneman-Wren said his sometimes bizarre conduct while living in those rural area demonstrates how his conduct in the throes of drug use can affect people in many ways.

Schneider was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of 18 months and 12 months. With 188 days already spent in jail he was given immediate parole.

He was disqualified from driving three months.