A GOLD Coast man fears a popular beach will become a "coronavirus melting pot" after coming across dozens of surfers, divers and dog walkers ignoring social distancing rules.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, snapped images of The Spit car park packed with cars, stating the area is still attracting recreational divers and people partaking in other water sports from afar.

Essential travel? The Spit car park practically full on Friday, April 3.

"This morning it was chockablock tight full of cars," he said.

"My pet hate is there's all these scuba divers coming to dive from Brisbane. That's not essential travel.

"If someone is driving 20 or 30 minutes to take their dog for walk, that's not essential travel.

"There's groups of people, Brazilians, backpackers, they walk in groups, they're touching each other, they don't social distance.

"This is going to be a coronavirus melting pot at The Spit."

The man has reported the issue to police who he said have been patrolling nearby but not in the vicinity of The Spit.

Surfers at The Spit, Main Beach, making the most of good conditions – despite outdoor trips being limited to “essential” only.

He said come high tide tomorrow, there will be dozens of divers taking advantage of pleasant water conditions at the area.

"At 5pm tomorrow they will line up. They think they're immune," he said.

"Diving and snorkelling people are going to get a bad reputation because some will risk this coronavirus.

"I don't want a coronavirus outbreak to occur."

Originally published as North Coast beach 'just as popular as ever'