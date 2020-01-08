Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Tablelands man cannot remember allegedly assaulting his partner on New Year’s Eve.
A Tablelands man cannot remember allegedly assaulting his partner on New Year’s Eve.
Crime

’No recollection’ of alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
8th Jan 2020 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TABLELANDS man has claimed no memory of allegedly stabbing his partner in the neck with a pair of scissors on New Year's Eve.

The defendant, 48, faces one count of breaching a domestic violence order but Cairns Magistrates Court this week heard the charge may be upgraded.

"He plunged a pair of scissors into her neck - if found guilty there will be a term of imprisonment," Sergeant Donna Sperling, prosecuting, told the court.

"They have a volatile relationship, especially when they are drinking - he is an unacceptable risk of reoffending."

Duty lawyer Michael Finch told the court the defendant had "consumed a great deal of liquor".

"He has no recollection of what took place with the aggrieved," Mr Finch said.

"He feels sick about the nature of the recollections and cannot accept the he has done what was alleged."

He told the court the defendant would live at Mt Carbine while the matter progressed through the court.

Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie bailed the defendant to appear in Mareeba Magistrates Court on January 20.

More Stories

Show More
crime new years eve scissors stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        News The Lockyer Valley will welcome a boxing super star for a special event

        • 8th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        New CBD tower given green light

        premium_icon New CBD tower given green light

        Business The development of a six-storey commercial building on the corner of Limestone and...

        • 8th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
        Tragic message of hope before motorcyclist’s death

        premium_icon Tragic message of hope before motorcyclist’s death

        News Friends and family pay tribute to Jack Daniels

        IN COURT: Full names of 123 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 123 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.