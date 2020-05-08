Menu
Palaszczuk
No new cases ahead of road map out of COVID restrictions

by Jack McKay
8th May 2020 10:04 AM

THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus in Queensland as the number of active cases continue to fall.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on social media this morning that there were now 45 active cases in Queensland - which means five patients have recovered overnight.

It comes as National Cabinet meets to finalise the road map out of coronavirus restrictions, which could see restaurants and cafes reopening within weeks.

 

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young is urging people to get tested for coronavirus. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Since the outbreak earlier this year, there have been almost 130,000 tests in Queensland, but Chief Health Office Jeannette Young has previously said she wants even more people to get tested.

There have now been 1045 cases in Queensland, including six people who died.

 

 

 

The latest state figures come as Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is pushing to release the nation from its $4 billion-a-week hibernation handbrake, prepares to unveil the National Cabinet's road map out of coronavirus restrictions.

Restaurants and cafes are understood to be a key target for refiring the national economy however its likely they will have to reject walk-ins and only accept customers who have booked and provided contact details.

Originally published as No new cases ahead of road map out of COVID restrictions

