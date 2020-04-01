No more pet adoptions as virus forces closure of RSPCA

While many animals have been placed into foster care, others that remain at the adoption centre will be taken care of by staff.

THE coronavirus is now impacting unwanted animals looking for a home, with the RSPCA being forced to shut the doors at its Wacol adoption facility.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the closure meant no animals could be adopted.

“We saw more than 3000 people become foster carers, and they will take care of many of the animals for us,” he said.

“But then there are some animals still at the centre that can’t go into foster care for a range of different reasons, like veterinary reasons, or they have been abused.

“We will still have some staff on site who will be caring for them.

“However, this does mean while we are closed, there will be no pets up for adoption.”

Many of the RSPCA’s other vital services have also been affected by the closure, with less staff and services available for injured wildlife.

“The Wildlife Hospital will also be working on reduced hours as well. They won’t be taking in animals after 6pm,” Mr Beaty said.

“Our animal rescue officers will still be going out during the day though.”

Mr Beatty said this would have a severe financial impact on the rescue organisation, which requires more than $49 million annually to support its animal centres.

“We have also had to close our RSPCA Op Shops and World For Pets stores, which is going to make things very difficult for us,” he said.

“While it’s great so many animals have gone into foster care, we still have to provide care for them, such as food, so this will be a big hit financially.”

One of the RSPCA’s biggest fundraisers, the Million Paws Walk, was cancelled recently, which also means less funds for the organisation that cares for more than 52,000 animals a year.

“I would just ask people to not forget about the RSPCA,” Mr Beatty said.