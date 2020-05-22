Menu
No, it’s not your imagination - it’s freakin’ freezing!

by Isabella Magee
22nd May 2020 4:43 PM
BRISBANE'S maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be equal to its lowest May day in seven years, while maximums in other parts of the state will climb to just 8C.

Wether bureau meteorologist Shane Kenney said Saturday was "likely be very cold" and it was possible some new records could be set.

"Brisbane City will get pretty close to May's maximum low temperature of 18C, which is matching the lowest May temperature since 2013," he said.

He said other centres, including Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Mackay and Charters Towers were also likely to get close to record maximums.

"Places like Cairns and Townsville will (also) be very close, reaching within about a degree of their records".

On Sunday morning, Brisbane temperatures will be sitting at about 10C, with further west, locals can expect minimums of 5C and lower, with maximums not climbing higher than 8C.

BOM also released a weather warning for central-west sheep graziers, saying south-westerly winds and cold temperatures could put herds at risk.

"Areas likely to be affected include the south-eastern central west, north-eastern Maranoa and Warrego and parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts, which means there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions," Mr Kenney said.

 

Saturday Minimums:

Brisbane: 11 degrees

Gold Coast: 8 degrees

Sunshine Coast

Ipswich: 7 degrees

Logan: 9 degrees

Charters Towers: 11 degrees

Stanthorpe: 1 degree

Charleville: 3 degrees

Toowoomba: 7 degrees

Mackay: 11 degrees

Goondiwindi: 5 degrees

Originally published as No, it's not your imagination - it's freakin' freezing!

