No dementia training for aged care workers

Staff from the Carinity Colthup Manor aged care community in Ipswich have undertaken the Virtual Dementia Tour as part of their training.

Staff from the Carinity Colthup Manor aged care community in Ipswich have undertaken the Virtual Dementia Tour as part of their training.

ALMOST half a million Australians live with dementia – and that number is projected to more than double within 40 years.

Almost 1.5 million people are involved in the care of Australians with dementia, however dementia training is currently not mandatory for aged care workers working in the industry..

Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe told the Royal Commission into Aged Care that 70 per cent of the aged care workforce has not received any training about caring for older residents experiencing dementia.

To better understand dementia and to learn how to best communicate and encourage people affected by the disease, staff at Carinity Colthup Manor aged care community in Ipswich are completing dementia-focused training.

Nurses and carers who support residents with dementia in the aged care community’s memory assisted area are undertaking courses from Dementia Australia and Wicking Dementia Centre, through University of Tasmania.

“The carers at Colthup Manor were keen to expand their knowledge in being able to provide the best care possible for residents living with dementia and elected to participate their own time to complete the education offered,” Carinity Colthup Manor Residential Manager Jo King says.

In addition, all staff have completed a Virtual Dementia Tour facilitated by the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network.

Participants are fitted with virtual reality equipment that alters their senses during simulations of real-life tasks and exercises, to give them a better understanding of the physical and mental challenges faced by those with dementia.

“The Virtual Dementia Tour has helped our carers to better understand what it is like to live with dementia and what can make these residents confused and agitated,” Ms King said.

“Dementia is one of the most prevalent conditions to affect older members of the community, so it is important our care staff be skilled in understanding the complexities of dementia,” she said.

Dementia training for aged care and home care workers is currently not mandatory and only 30 per cent of the workforce across Australia has received dementia training.”