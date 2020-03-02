No ‘boot scooting’ in class

Angelica 'Angel' Slater runs line dancing classes all over Ipswich but fears she won't be able to keep running them in Springfield if she doesn't get more people involved.

"I think one of the problems is that people don't know it is being offered at the YMCA in Springfield," Ms Slater said.

"I love running my classes, but if more people don't show up I have to cancel the ones in Springfield.

"It costs ten dollars to do my class, there's no lock in contract you turn up, pay your ten dollars and you're set.

"It's a great way to get the body moving and to learn how to dance at the same time."

Ms Slater has been dancing for almost two decades now and has trained in various other dance genres.

"I've been line dancing for a really long time now, and my dad used to be a line dancing teacher as well and taught me how to do it," Ms Slater said.

"I originally started dancing in ball room and have been doing dancing since I was seven years old."

Ms Slater took over teaching the classes after the original instructor moved to Japan.

She said that people had a misconstrued notion about what line dancing was.

"Sometimes people just think it's a lot of belt holding and moving in one line - it's not a boot scooting class," she said.

Angels line dancing class

"Line dancing is a mash up of a lot of dance genres and more recently has elements of hip hop and jazz in it and is very modern.

"We dance to a lot of different types of music like pop, contemporary music, and sometimes country."

Ms Slater said that although there were a lot of people at her classes there weren't a lot of young people in her classes.

"I get a lot of seniors who come to my classes which is a great way to keep them active," she said.

"But my classes are open to all ages and young people are certainly welcome to come and that's my hope that more young people do come."

"My love of line dancing probably came from being bullied in school and dancing for me back then and now is a release and I find that a lot people do my classes for similar reasons."