Newborn fighting for life after alleged serious assault

A newborn baby is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a Sunshine Coast woman charged with grievous bodily harm after an alleged serious assault.

A WEEKS-old baby girl remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries more than one month after police allege she was seriously assaulted by a Sunshine Coast woman.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said detectives launched a month-long investigation after a 28-year-old woman and another woman attended the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with the baby, who was three-weeks old and unconscious at the time on Sunday, March 22.

Due to the serious nature of her injuries, the baby was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital to undergo further medical assessment.

Officers from the Sunshine Coast Child Protection Investigation Unit have charged a 28-year-old Sunshine Coast woman with grievous bodily harm.

She appeared before the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday and was given bail to reappear on July 3.

Police said the child remained in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are piecing together a timeline of events and seek help from the public to fully understand the circumstances of what happened.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information online using the suspicious activity form at police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000588666 within the online suspicious activity form.