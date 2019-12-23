Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
wind farm generic
wind farm generic
Business

New wind farm could form part of plan for greener Queensland

Carlie Walker
23rd Dec 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 7:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW wind farm that could be built between Maryborough and Gympie would help transform the state's energy network.

That's according to Minister for Natural Resources and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham, who said the State Government was working towards achieving 50 per cent renewables by 2030.

Forest Wind Holdings, a joint venture between Queensland-based renewables firm CleanSight and Siemens Financial Services, has proposed to locate up to 226 wind turbines across the sites.

"While there is still much work to be done before Forest Wind becomes a reality, our government recognises the significance of this project," Dr Lynham said.

"We'll keep working with Forest Wind Holdings and key stakeholders to facilitate the long-term access and operation of the wind farm, and to maximise the value of this land."

green energy wind farm
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas a painful memory after son’s disappearance

        premium_icon Christmas a painful memory after son’s disappearance

        News Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but for the parents of Kasper Ellis it has become the painful anniversary.

        Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing $10M

        premium_icon Scenic Rim takes tourism hit from droughts, fires, costing...

        Environment Scenic Rim Regional Council has welcomed the ­announcement of $2 million in tourism...

        Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        premium_icon Builder, accused home invader refused bail for Christmas

        Crime A man accused of taking part in a violent offence has been refused bail

        Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        premium_icon Billionaire tycoon slams Qld council’s ‘assault on jobs’

        News One of Australia’s richest men accused a council of undermining jobs