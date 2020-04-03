Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BACK IN THE HUNT: Footballer Raphael Clarke during a feral pig shooting expedition which will now be legal again for professionals.
BACK IN THE HUNT: Footballer Raphael Clarke during a feral pig shooting expedition which will now be legal again for professionals.
News

New virus gun law tangle

Arthur Gorrie
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett and state Agriculture Minister Mark Furner have clashed again over coronavirus gun laws, despite a government step-back on the issue.

Mr Perrett said the government had sent licensed armourers and gun dealers into needless lockdown by declaring their work to be "non-essential services."

The government then announced what appeared to be a reversal of that decision after being told firearms were essential to the essential industry of food production.

But Mr Perrett said yesterday about half the state's farmers were still banned, particularly those with licenses issued before 2015.

This meant they were still unable to purchase ammunition and firearms in person from a gun dealer, however legitimate their business need for them and however essential their business.

Speaking as LNP agriculture spokesman, Mr Perrett blasted Minister Mark Furner over the mix-up.

Mr Furner said all the coronavirus restrictions were temporary only and the government would consider "any request from the industry to expand exemptions."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus guns tony perrett
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bad Grandma fights jail due to virus fear

        premium_icon Bad Grandma fights jail due to virus fear

        Crime A 69-year-old woman involved in an assualt on her ex-lover is pleading with the courts not to be sent to prison as she fears a risk of contracting COVID-19.

        Watchdog to look at veteran councillor

        premium_icon Watchdog to look at veteran councillor

        Council News Veteran councillor Paul Tully faces investigation

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Results only at 65 per cent

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Results only at 65 per cent

        News Coverage for all divisions of the Ipswich City Council election