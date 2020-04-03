New virus gun law tangle

BACK IN THE HUNT: Footballer Raphael Clarke during a feral pig shooting expedition which will now be legal again for professionals.

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett and state Agriculture Minister Mark Furner have clashed again over coronavirus gun laws, despite a government step-back on the issue.

Mr Perrett said the government had sent licensed armourers and gun dealers into needless lockdown by declaring their work to be "non-essential services."

The government then announced what appeared to be a reversal of that decision after being told firearms were essential to the essential industry of food production.

But Mr Perrett said yesterday about half the state's farmers were still banned, particularly those with licenses issued before 2015.

This meant they were still unable to purchase ammunition and firearms in person from a gun dealer, however legitimate their business need for them and however essential their business.

Speaking as LNP agriculture spokesman, Mr Perrett blasted Minister Mark Furner over the mix-up.

Mr Furner said all the coronavirus restrictions were temporary only and the government would consider "any request from the industry to expand exemptions."