New Toyota HiLux revealed

Tradies delight: Australia's favourite vehicle is about to get better.

The Toyota HiLux has been the best selling vehicle in the country for the better part of the past decade. And a range of new upgrades will only strengthen its position.

Toyota Australia's chief of sales and marketing, Sean Hanley, said the upgrades would make the HiLux a better day-to-day vehicle for families and workers alike.

"More than ever, Australia's favourite ute will inspire go-anywhere confidence for customers who rely on it as a load-carrying and trailer-towing workhorse for doing their jobs," said Mr Hanley.

"Equally, the latest changes will advance HiLux's credentials among customers who demand the handling, ride comfort and convenience of an SUV," he said.

The big news is an upgraded version of the HiLux's 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which powers the majority of its range. The updated engine has received a power boost taking outputs to 150kW and 500Nm, compared to the current 130kW/450Nm version.

Toyota will carry-over the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines to power cheaper versions.

The Japanese brand has given the HiLux's suspension a going-over, with the promise of an improved ride over rough surfaces and with a lower weight in the tray.

Towing has received a boost with four-wheel drive versions equipped with an automatic transmission now rated at 3500kg and two-wheel drive versions at 2800kg.

Styling - including a larger grille and sleek headlights - gives a more American feel to bring it more in-line with the company's global truck and ute range.

Inside the HiLux scores an eight-inch touchscreen that is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. More expensive versions also get satnav and digital radio as standard.

A new 4.2-inch information display also brings a digital speedo.

Sales of the HiLux have stayed robust during the current COVID-19 pandemic. More than 3500 were sold in May. Sales of the 4WD version were down by roughly 10 per cent over last year, at a time when overall vehicle sales were down by more than a third.

