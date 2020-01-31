New police recruits on duty in Ipswich

THIS week 71 officers were sworn into the Queensland Police Service with four graduates set to serve in Ipswich.

The four graduates will be spread across Goodna, Yamanto and Ipswich Station.

Police graduates endured six months of intense training to prepare them for their new roles as general duties officers throughout the state.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the 71 officers who recently graduated were very different from the fresh-faced recruits who entered in the academy six-months ago.

"Each of the FYCs have changed as a result of their training, their environment and the leadership demonstrated by staff here at the Academy," Commissioner Carroll said.

The graduates range from 19 to 45 years of age and come from a diverse range of careers and cultural backgrounds.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan congratulated the new police officers and wished them well in their first year as sworn officers.

"Each has a very important role being responsible for the safety and security of the people of Queensland," Mr Ryan said.

"I wish you the best of luck in your policing career and am confident that you will do your part in upholding the high standard of service."