New push for republic in wake of Megxit

Public opinion in England had turned on the monarchy in the wake of the Harry and Meghan and Prince Andrew controversies and Australia now had to consider making its own Brexit, according to a new republican campaign to be launched next month.

Republicans in both the UK and Australia are gearing up for a fresh push for a "serious debate" on keeping the Queen as Head of State after family scandals including the lewd sexual allegations surrounding Prince Andrew and Harry and Meghan's demand for independence.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their last UK duties before Megxit to Canada. Picture: Getty

In the UK, a documentary The Man Who Shouldn't be King about Prince Charles has now been released in select cinemas in England and News Corp Australia has learnt talks are underway to screen it in cinemas here.

"It's been one thing after another, they (the public) are beginning to question the automatic assumption the monarchy is necessary and beneficial," ex-British politician Norman Baker said at the launch of the flick in the UK.

Australian Republic Movement national director Sandy Biar said no release date had been set for the film here yet but Australians were again questioning royal ties.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London. Picture: Getty

"Harry and Meghan clearly formed the view that the British monarchy was out of step with modern democratic values and most Australians feel the same way," Mr Biar said today.

Prince William and Kate had been planning a visit to Australia - although coronavirus has now clouded that decision - which Mr Biar said showed how out-of-touch they were.

"Even while Australians were suffering through bushfires and floods, Australia was still receiving requests for Australian taxpayer-funded royal visits," he said.

"Royal visits to Australia have previously cost millions, that money could be far better spent helping the victims of these tragic natural disasters."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attend church at Hillington in Sandringham. Picture: Getty Images

UK's Republic chief executive officer Graham Smith, who also produced the antimonarchy documentary, said today he was keen for it to screen in Australia with Republicanism "snowballing" because of Megxit.

"The last few weeks, support for our cause has changed quite dramatically, we have had a lot more people joining up and a lot more volunteers," he said of his 75,000 UK-base members.

"They are realising the royal family is not all jubilees and weddings and I think the royal family is going to struggle to survive past Charles as king."

The film features politicians, academics and journalists discussing future king Prince Charles' "extraordinary influence" in politics.