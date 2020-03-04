New mayoral hopeful joins the Ipswich election race

A former Gatton Shire councillor has joined the race for mayor of Ipswich City Council after lodging his nomination a day before deadline.

Mark Williams moved to Ipswich from Maryborough two years again and said ever since he arrived, there was a concern because of what had happened with the previous council.

“I have a fair bit of a passion for my local community, seeing some of the background around the Ipswich council previously and the community desire to have good leadership, I think I could bring those attributes to the community,” he said.

Mr Williams is a national compliance officer with multinational company Boral and previously worked as a regional officer with the Department of Transport and Main Roads in Maryborough.

He was born in Ipswich but grew up and was raised in the Lockyer Valley before moving to Maryborough, where he lived for 13 years.

He ran in the local government elections on the Fraser Coast in 2016 but was unsuccessful.

Mr Williams said although he is a member of the Labor Party, he would be running completely as an independent.

He said he believed the former interim administrator Greg Chemello had done a good job in establishing best practices.

“Now what I think the community is looking for is that leadership and to see their councillors again in that environment and say ‘finally, we’ve got a functional council again that’s going places’,” he said.

“We have to be careful, they’ve got a significant debt there.

“We can’t be promising ridiculous spend promises on the election campaign, because we’re probably going to have to run lean and mean for a couple of years.”

Mr Williams said greater community consultation would be something he’d be pushing if successful.

“I want to really ensure that there is transparency and accountability.

“Giving the community confidence that the councillors and the council are working together and delivering those services.”