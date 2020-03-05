New mayoral contender hopes to keep the peace

The seventh candidate to join the race for mayor claims to be a former Ipswich City Councillor ambassador, language teacher, health guru and a gold medallist swordsman.

Karakan Kochardy submitted his nomination to run for mayor just minutes before deadline on Tuesday.

“It was a difficult decision because I am at present recovering from a complicated hernia operation,” he said.

Mr Kochardy said he moved to Ipswich about 26 years ago and five of his seven children were born here.

He said he taught the international language of peace, Esperanto, in Ipswich and organised the international Esperanto summer school.

The new contender said Ipswich was at a crossroads.

“Our self-respect has taken a beating. Uncertainty about the course we should take looms heavily on the minds of our people,” he said.

Mr Kochardy said he wasn’t in a position to take further questions yesterday and was not in a state to have his photograph taken.